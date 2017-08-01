Five things you need to know Wednesday

A grave warning for anyone using a ride sharing service these days after officials say the number of people posing as drivers being reported is on the rise.

This news comes after a North Carolina woman came face to face with a fake Uber driver

"It's just sad," said Max Allen, an Uber user.

After you order, but before you get in police are now stressing ride-sharing safety. Cops in Asheville say a woman there was assaulted and nearly raped by a man pretending to be an Uber driver. Sadly this isn't the first time something like this is making headlines.

"All I said to him was good morning," said Kathryn Grabowski. "He said go ahead and get on in." Click here to continue reading.

A Cotswald family was on vacation when they heard their home almost burned down.

Elizabeth Morrison, her husband and their three kids were on a family trip to Hilton Head when a neighbor called with some bizarre and troubling news.

“They called me and sent me pictures of one of our bedroom shams and the pillow was burned. It was pretty well charred,” said Morrison.

Before they'd left, her husband had haphazardly thrown the pillows and they'd landed near the fireplace. "We've never turned that fireplace on in nine years of living here,” she said.

The family thought maybe lightning was to blame, but really had no idea. So, they called the fire department. “It’s kind of amazing the whole house didn’t burn down.” Click here for more.

If you plan on looking up at the upcoming total solar eclipse, sunglasses won’t cut it; you’ll need special eclipse glasses. But now The American Astronomical Society is warning that scammers are taking advantage of the total eclipse craze.

They say phony glasses are flooding the marketplace, alleging even websites like Amazon have fallen victim to fakes. The consequences for picking the wrong pair could be devastating, causing solar retinopathy and blindness. To find out how to get a pair of authentic eclipse glasses, click here.

North and South Carolina residents have a chance to work for Disney without leaving home.

Orlando NBC affiliate WESH reports that the Disney Store is hiring part-time work-from-home guest services representatives or "cast members."

Residents in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Georgia are also invited to apply. Click here to check out the full job description.

A popular street in the Sedgefield community is currently blocked after a massive tree fell overnight.

Marsh Road is blocked near the intersection with Little Hope Road near The Salvation Army, which is just off of Park Road. Commuters who use Marsh Road to reach South Boulevard will need to consider an alternate route Wednesday morning. Click here for more.

