Five things you need to know Wednesday

Hundreds of people were without power across the Charlotte area after strong storms brought heavy rain, strong winds, and hail Tuesday night.

According to Duke Energy, over 750 people in Mecklenburg County were without power as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. Cabarrus and Gaston counties had 317 and 208 customers in the dark, respectively.

Viewers sent in photos and videos from all over Charlotte showing large hail, flooding, and heavy lightning strikes as the severe weather rolled through around 8 p.m. Click here for more.

A newborn baby has died Tuesday after contracting viral meningitis caused by HSV-1 from something as simple as a kiss on the lips. The virus is commonly known as the herpes virus that causes cold sores.

“I always thought this stuff that happens is a shame and never thought it would happen to me and was not prepared at all,” Shane Sifrit said.

One week ago he and his wife Nicole shared their unthinkable story, as their new born baby Mariana fought for her life. Tuesday morning at just 18 days old, Mariana passed away. Click here for more.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper that was captured in a viral video driving the wrong way on Highway 321 Sunday afternoon has submitted his resignation, officials said Tuesday.

The man who shot the video claimed in a Facebook post the trooper was speeding the wrong way to stop a group of BMWs racing each other.

"He'd be much better off over here, even if he had to go down a mile to turn around and come back," a man in the car can be heard saying. "He's going to (expletive) kill himself or somebody else." Click here for more.

Members of a local republican group are planning to stage a sit-in protest at a Charlotte City Council meeting following the comments of a council members on WCNC NBC Charlotte’s Flashpoint.

While speaking about President Donald Trump, Democrat Dimple Ajmera suggested anyone who supported Mr. Trump isn’t fit to be in local office. Ajmera currently represents east Charlotte but is running for an at-large seat on council.

"Look at our Republicans that are supporting Trump, I think they should have no place on city council or in mayor's race,” Ajmera said. "Any supporters who have supported Trump or his cronies, should be voted out." Click here for more.

5. Trump's much-criticized voter fraud commission set for first meeting

President Trump's voter fraud commission, which has generated controversy since it was formed in May, is scheduled to meet for the first time Wednesday. Created to investigate Trump's allegations that millions of illegal votes were cast for opponent Hillary Clinton, the commission got off to a rocky start after many states denied its requests for voter data. The Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a lawsuit in opposition. And last week, Democrats introduced a bill aimed at blocking funding to the commission, calling it a sham and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

