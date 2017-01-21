Flair and Panthers' Johnson got into Twitter fight

022210-Ric Flair (Photo: WCNC)

(USA TODAY) -- Legendary wrestler Ric Flair is an Atlanta Falcons fan this postseason, with some recent video evidence to back it up.

What's strange about all this is Flair lived in Charlotte for decades and said he received death threats in 2014 when he gave the 49ers a pep talk before a playoff game against the Panthers.

So maybe that explains why defensive end Charles Johnson took exception and threw out this trolling tweet at The Nature Boy:

9-21 Panthers Charles Johnson (Photo: WCNC)

This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017

You can guess what happened next. Twitter war!!!

Charles, sorry I can't get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn't know are in the playoffs...WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

Whew, that got personal really quickly. Not sure who emerges victorious from that one, but file it under, "Things that make you say WOOOOOOOOO!"

😂😂😂 😂😂 panther gang done @ him so much he had to respond. Sorry buddy ur still a groupie and clown in a costume #IwasaStingfananyways 🐐🐐👀😂😜😜 https://t.co/lGSA1DxEij — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

Copyright 2016 USA TODAY