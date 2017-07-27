Flasher strikes again at Arboretum, targets young girls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police are looking for a man they say flashed two young girls and their grandmother Tuesday.

The indecent exposure happened at the Taco Bell at the Arboretum Shopping center in South Charlotte. Shoppers were horrified to hear about the incident.

“This is a beautiful area to have people like that disturb the community I think it's ridiculous,” said shopper Nick Abate.

We went through police records and found several indecent exposure reports filed from the Arboreturm shopping center.

One just last month, in early June. “That's gross that's not cool at all,” Abate said.

Shoppers say they hope this isn’t becoming a trend yet again.

In 2014 over a span of just 4 weeks, three different women reported a man exposing himself to them, also in the presence of children. All at Arboretum.

A flasher struck again in March 2016, at the Arboretum Barnes and Noble.

If you know anything about the suspect in this latest case, you’re asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department or crime stoppers.

© 2017 WCNC.COM