Flight headed for Charlotte makes emergency landing at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. - An American Airlines flight headed for Charlotte-Douglas Airport was forced to make an emergency landing Friday due to a possible engine issue.

According to CLT Airport officials, American Eagle flight 5355, operated by PSA airlines, from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) was diverted to RDU after an indicator light in the cockpit reported a possible mechanical issue.

The flight landed safely without issue at Raleigh-Durham Airport around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the indicator light coming on is being investigated by maintenance workers.

© 2017 WCNC.COM