Flower shops busy on Valentine's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We know how beautiful they look.

"Flowers are joy," said David Wynn.

But what stands out more at flower shops on Valentine's Day is how they sound. Between prepping bouquets for delivery, to phones ringing off the hook, the demand at Elizabeth House Flowers in SouthEnd was staggering.

"It's a week long process for most florists," Wynn, the owner said. "We have six trucks delivering today and they have approximately 40 stops each to make."

Wynn says he takes all the help he can get.

"Everyone who is my friend who knows how to cut a flower and put it in a vase is here or has been here this week, and anybody that I could hire that's not my friend," Wynn said.

While the craziness takes its toll after 30 years of Valentine's Days, knowing it's for love makes the stress well worth it.

"It's pretty simple: if you use high-quality products and the freshest flowers, it's pretty easy to make people happy," Wynn said.

