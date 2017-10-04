Former Fort Bragg soldier among 58 killed in Las Vegas shooting

Charleston Hartfield, photo submitted to WRAL (NBC) (Photo: Custom)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) -- A former Fort Bragg soldier was among the 58 people killed during a mass shooting on Sunday at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Sgt. 1st Class Charleston Hartfield, 34, was serving in the Nevada Army National Guard and was a Las Vegas Metro police officer when he was killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, according to the National Guard. Hartfield formerly served in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

