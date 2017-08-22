Former member of the Columbian military on the run in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is wanted by police after he escaped custody and is believed to be on the run in a Gaston County town.

Juan Sebastian, who police believe is a former member of the Colombian military, may be connected to a criminal organization, police say. Police say he may be on the run in Ranlo.

Police were told Sebastian may be armed better than some police departments. Investigators believe has several more IDs and may have tapped into other bank accounts.

According to Ranlo Police, officers found several IDs, cash and weapons inside his home.

© 2017 WCNC.COM