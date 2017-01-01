Former Panther Steve Smith emotional after final game

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It appears that Sunday's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was the last for former Carolina Panther, now Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith.
Many expect the 37-year-old wide receiver to hang up his cleats for good after the Ravens fell 27-10 to the Bengals Sunday, but what's next for Smith?
The former Panther told a sideline reporter on CBS after playing in his 219th regular-season game that he plans to go home to Charlotte to be with his family.
"I'm going home to Charlotte to build my family.— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 1, 2017
Steve Smith looking like a lock to retire. Will he as a Panther?
pic.twitter.com/hl4A4DL25L
Could this mean that he may also retire as a Panther? Charlotte is still considered home for Smith.
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs