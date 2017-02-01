Free Chick-fil-A!

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Now that you're lured in and craving some Chick-fil-A, let us fill you in: participating locations across the Charlotte area are giving away free breakfast on Thursday!

WOOT!

From open until 10:30 a.m., customers can snag a free 3-count Chick-n-Minis-- while supplies last, of course.

While we couldn't find a comprehensive list of participating locations, all of the Metro locations have a Facebook page, and participating stores have posted the promotion.

Good luck and happy "eat mor chickn!"

