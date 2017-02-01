Free Chick-fil-A!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Now that you're lured in and craving some Chick-fil-A, let us fill you in: participating locations across the Charlotte area are giving away free breakfast on Thursday!
WOOT!
From open until 10:30 a.m., customers can snag a free 3-count Chick-n-Minis-- while supplies last, of course.
While we couldn't find a comprehensive list of participating locations, all of the Metro locations have a Facebook page, and participating stores have posted the promotion.
Good luck and happy "eat mor chickn!"
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs