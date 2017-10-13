Friday the 13th: 5 things you need to know

Luke Kuechly being evaluated for possible concussion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced Thursday.

Kuechly exited Thursday night’s home game against Philadelphia in the second quarter with an injury. After Kuechly was blocked on a LeGarrette Blount 2-yard run down to the 1, he slightly slumped in the middle of the field. He did walk to the sideline under his own power.

He was later taken to the locker room for evaluation and did not return.

"The only thing I can tell you is that he's in the protocol," head coach Ron Rivera said following the game. "I don't know anything other than that."

2 workers killed during attempted escape at NC prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Authorities have identified two employees killed during an attempted inmate escape from a North Carolina prison.

The state Department of Public Safety says in a news release 35-year-old Justin Smith and 50-year-old Veronica Darden were killed Thursday during the attempted breakout from Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.



Authorities say Smith was a correctional officer at the prison's sewing plant, where Darden trained inmates. Details of their deaths weren't released.



Funeral today for fallen firefighter killed clearing storm debris

VALDESE, N.C. -- Friends and family will say goodbye to a local firefighter who was killed earlier this week.

Funeral services will be held Friday for Jason Hensley in Burke County. The 40-year-old firefighter was hit and killed by a car Sunday night while trying to clear debris from the roadway following severe storms.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Drexel, 200 South Main Street in Drexel.

Big weekend for fall color in the NC mountains

Much of the foliage on the mountain is at or near peak color, with leaves also changing at lower elevations. According to Dr. Howie Neufeld, Appalachian State University professor of biology professor and "Fall Color Guy," most of the leaves in the High Country were spared from the remnants of Hurricane Nate, with plenty left to still develop color. As such, leaf-lookers can expect a picturesque weekend, with ample color to be seen the following week and beyond.

Cooler temperatures Friday with chance of showers

Finally a break from the heat! Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the low to mid-70s and the chance of a few showers. Showers were moving through the area during the morning commute and there a is 50 percent chance of showers. The weekend looks dry and fall-like temperatures move in for next week. Tuesday morning the low dips to 48 degrees with a high of 68.

