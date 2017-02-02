Fundraiser for SPCA's Kai helps multiple pups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A very special dog is recovering from a much-needed surgery thanks to the Charlotte community.

Kai, an Australian Shepherd mix, was previously adopted out of Charlotte Animal Care and Control but when they found him being neglected, he was returned.

"His condition was horrific," said Animal Health Technician Debbie Jones. "He couldn't walk, he had numerous skin rashes and open wounds and extreme hair loss."

Slowly, with care and time, Kai recovered. But when he required an expensive surgery from hip dysplasia, SPCA created a You-Caring fund and took Kai's story to NBC Charlotte.

After Kai's story aired, donations began pouring in. On Wednesday, the fundraising account had raised thousands over their goal of $4,000.

"We appreciate the donations so much," Spivey said. "SPCA is planning on using the extra money to fund other animals needing procedures."

And they did just that. Thanks to the many donations, Spivey says four other dogs besides Kai were able to get the funds they needed for medical help. The money helped the pups out with an amputation, assistance after a leg injury and medical help for parvo.

Interested in adopting Kai or one of these pups? Click here.

