Funeral today for firefighter killed clearing storm debris

Jason Hensley

VALDESE, N.C. -- Friends and family will say goodbye to a local firefighter who was killed earlier this week.

Funeral services will be held Friday for Jason Hensley in Burke County. The 40-year-old firefighter was hit and killed by a car Sunday night while trying to clear debris from the roadway following severe storms.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Drexel, 200 South Main Street in Drexel, NC.

According to the Triple Community Fire Department, they received a call for service regarding a tree blocking part of Highway 70 near the Drexel intersection around 11:53 p.m. Sunday.

Hensley responded to the scene with an apparatus and another in his personal vehicle.

"It's sad to see a good, good man go," said Burke County Fire Marshal Michael Willis.

Authorities said the firefighters were clearing the debris from the roadway when a car traveling eastbound on Hwy. 70 struck Hensley. He was killed instantly upon impact, the department said.

Hensley is survived by his wife and two sons.

"He was a nice guy, would do anything for anybody and he'll be deeply missed in this community," Willis said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Randall Q. Stewart has been charged with multiple violations following the incident, including a DWI, no operator's license, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

© 2017 WCNC.COM