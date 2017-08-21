Gang member arrested after striking police car, leading officers on chase

Isaac Brown, photo submitted by Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police arrested a 20-year-old man who is accused of violating probation after he cut off hi electric monitoring ankle bracelet.

On Monday night, Gaston County Police received information about Isaac Brown's location and tried to apprehend him. According to police, Brown struck a Gaston County Police car with his vehicle and pulled out into oncoming traffic.

Brown's vehicle was later struck by a passing motorist but fled the scene of the accident. Brown's vehicle sustained damages that caused him to travel at very low speed. Following a low-speed pursuit, officers were able to eventually detain Brown.

According to police, Brown is a known gang member who was wanted on numerous outstanding charges.

Brown was issued a $369,000 bond, as well as a hold due to outstanding charges, police said.

