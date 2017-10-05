Gary Weir of Bozo fame dies at 75

Credit: KTHV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. KTHV - For over 25 years he entertained children in Arkansas, with one of the most popular local TV shows of all time. Gary Weir, better known as Bozo the Clown, has died.

At one time Bozo's Big Top was so popular, there was a five year waiting list to get kids on the show.

A native of Russellville, he began as a deejay and after two years in local TV, took over the Bozo show in the mid-60's. he died in his home last night after a long illness. He was 75.

© 2017 KTHV-TV