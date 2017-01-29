Gastonia FD battles structure fire

Photo submitted by Gastonia Fire Department.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Gastonia Sunday afternoon.

GFD say the fire was reported at 12:26 p.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of Hemlock Avenue. Firefighters made entry to the home and encountered heavy fire in the rear and attic of the structure.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes with no injuries reported, firefighters say.

At the time of the fire, one occupant of the house was present but was able to make it out of the structure with no injuries.

An estimated $60,000 in damages was caused by the fire, according to GFD.

