Gastonia teenager killed in motor vehicle accident

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Friday night where a Gastonia teenager lost his life.

At 10:20 p.m. Friday night, Gastonia Police were on scene at Robinwood Road near Laurel Lane.

17-year-old Thomas Smith IV was driving a Ford Mustang heading south on Robinwood Road when his vehicle left the roadway on the right-hand side, striking a tree. Smith died from his injuries on the scene.

The front passenger in his car was transported to Caromount Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Gastonia Police Department Traffic Enforcement Bureau determined that speed was a contributing factor to this accident, they are continuing to investigate to learn more.

