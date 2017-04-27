2 grandmothers robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run

GASTON COUNTY, S.C. -- Shocking video shows two Gaston County grandmothers being robbed at gunpoint in their own home, and the suspect is still on the run.

“I wake up at all hours of the night and I can see him with that gun at me,” 71-year-old victim Jerry Shepherd recalled.

On March 21 at 10:45pm, Shepherd was in her basement with a friend when a gunman bursted in.

“He put the gun to my head right here and knocked me down on the floor,” she recalled. “He picked me up and he flung me like a ragdoll.”

The police report shows the gunman got away with $2,000 dollars and a cell phone.

“The money means nothing to me,” Shepherd said. “He's traumatized me, he's changed my life. I knew he was going to kill me, I knew I was dead, that's what was going through my mind.”

She showed NBC Charlotte the video Thursday, hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

“I hope and pray that somebody out there knows this guy and that they can bring justice before he hurts somebody else,” she said.

Until then, it’s more sleepless nights, and a prayer, that this nightmare will pass.

“I’m so scared,” she said. “But I can't let somebody like that take my happiness away.”

If anyone can identify the person in the video or have information about the robbery, please contact Detective Sumner at 704-866-3383.

