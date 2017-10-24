52-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by train in Gaston County

Photo by Joseph Muller/NBC Charlotte (Photo: WCNC)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A 52-year-old man was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center after being hit by a train Tuesday night.

According to NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene, the man sustained facial and leg injuries after being hit by a Norfolk Southern train.

County officials said the accident took place on South Main Street in Belmont.

Officials did not say if the man was trying to cross the railroad tracks or if he was standing too close to the train.

