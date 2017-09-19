Charges dropped for woman accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-husband

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gaston County's District Attorney dropped all charges against a woman Monday after she was accused of offering to pay a police informant $20,000 to murder her ex-husband.

Jessica Philbeck was arrested back in July for solicitation of murder after Gastonia Police said an informant wearing a wire recorded her offer to pay for the murder of Grant Pasour, her ex-husband who she had a child with more than a year ago.

District Attorney Locke Bell later determined Jessica Philbeck couldn't have hired the man because she did not have the money or the property to pay him, thus significantly weakening the case.

Philbeck was released from jail shortly after her charges were dropped, which has left Pasour fearing for his life.

"I'm trying to figure out why I have felt so scared for my life and my kids have been scared," Pasour said. "I just want to feel safe."

Philbeck's attorney, Michael Neece, was unable to comment on the news because of his court schedule, but back in the summer when Philbeck had her first appearance, he cautioned people not to assume his client is guilty.

"The one thing I want everybody to remember is the accused has the presumption of innocence," he said.

NBC Charlotte went to Philbeck's home for comment. A woman who answered the door said she was Philbeck's mother and her daughter wasn't at the house. She declined to comment on-camera about the case.

© 2017 WCNC.COM