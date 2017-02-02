Couple seeks Good Samaritan who helped after crash

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A local man survives a horrible rollover crash thanks in part to a good Samaritan who pulled him from the wreckage. Now, he and his family want to find that man to say thank you!

"Split second, but almost felt like everything was moving in slow motion," said Eric Halsten, who survived a rollover crash.

Eric is counting his blessings after his near death experience.

"I remember out of the corner of my eye seeing the car airbag burst and then I remember spinning and then the car flipped and then I remember sliding upside down thinking to myself when is this ever going to stop," said Eric.

Eventually, the car stopped, but by that time Eric was stuck. He was surrounded by shattered glass and hanging upside down because he was strapped into his seatbelt. He couldn't move and was out of options. That is until an unlikely hero came to help.

"I heard footsteps running towards me questioning, 'are you okay?'" said Eric.

Eric says a complete stranger played the role of good Samaritan by pulling him from the car before first responders got to the scene. That's something his wife is grateful for.

"He shouldn't be alive," said Anna Halsten.

Anna posted to Facebook in search of her husband's hero. She, at the very the least, wanted to say thank you.

"It meant the world to me that someone was there to take the time to help somebody else," said Anna.

As for Eric, he just wants a face to go along with the voice of the good Samaritan that saved him.

"I remember when fire and medic arrived everyone sort of backed away and the firemen came and started talking to me right away and the gentlemen came back and put his arm over the top of the car and I was able to shake his hand and say, 'thank you so much,'" said Eric.

