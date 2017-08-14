Crews recover body of teenage boy during search at Mountain Island Lake

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- Crews recovered a body of a male teenager during a search at Mountain Island Lake, hours after responding to a possible drowning call.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, fire and rescue crews responded to a possible drowning call at Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County.

Gaston County EMS told NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene that a 14-year-old boy was swinging on a rope to jump into the water. After he got in the water, the boy reportedly never made it back to the shore, officials told NBC Charlotte.

Officials did not say if the body recovered was the missing 14-year-old boy.

