Details emerge following Gastonia chase arrest

GASTONIA, N.C. - A Gastonia man remains in jail after being accused of leading police on a bike and foot chase during rush hour Wednesday afternoon.

NBC Charlotte captured exclusive video of William Herman being arrested following the chase.

Gastonia Police said Herman tried to steal an item from Walmart before trying to escape on a bicycle.

Police radio traffic obtained by NBC Charlotte captured the moments as an officer ran after Herman along W. Franklin Boulevard.

"He's running down Franklin now!" The officer can be heard yelling. "Running back now towards Franklin! Running back now towards Franklin!"

Police said about a quarter-mile down the road, Herman cut in front of a car, which hit him and caused him to fly off his bike.

"Call EMS! He just got hit!" the officer screamed on the radio.

A police captain said the officer tased Herman after he tried to pull out what police described as an "edged weapon."

Herman was taken to CaroMont Medical Center before being transferred to the jail.

At last check, he's currently in jail under a $5,000 secured bond, and his next court date is scheduled for October.

The officer was checked by paramedics as a precaution before returning to duty later that night.

© 2017 WCNC.COM