Dirt bike rider hit and killed by a car

Police say 29-year-old Floyd Terrell Miller was riding a dirt bike south on the shoulder of Bessemer City Road around 1 p.m. Miller reportedly ran through a red light and was hit by a car turning onto I-85 NB, according to police.

WCNC 6:51 PM. EDT August 19, 2017

