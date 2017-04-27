Families find hope at Gaston Co. horse ranch

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Welcome to Bit of Hope Ranch: The 50-acre horse ranch is providing hope for all walks of life.

Executive Director, Meg Vanderbilt says step-by-step “Our mission here is to reach, rescue and restore hurting children families and horses.”

It’s a complete equine therapy wellness and education center that offers several types of therapy.

“Mostly we deal with developmental disabilities. So things like autism, spinabifeda, to any sort of mental retardation or even if they had an accident and they had a head injury,” explained therapist Toni Keating.

Riding a horse provides the disabled with exercise and empowerment.

“The horses natural walking gait is very similar to a human's so it’s wonderful exercise for the rider because they get to practice walking and use the same muscles without actually having to put feet on the ground,” said Vanderbilt.

“Then they have control of something that's larger than themselves. So that's a pretty big deal,” added Keating.

The horses are great motivators because they are a partner. The therapy goes beyond physical needs. Bit of Hope Ranch also gives hope to people with mental health needs, like trauma, neglect, anxiety or depression.

The horses have been down a long road themselves. Most of them had been neglected before they were recused by the ranch. The connection between the clients and animals is amazing.

“We let a lot of the clients pick their horse. They get to go out to the pasture and pick their partner. More often than not, they will pick a horse that is dealing with the time type of stuff they are struggle with,” said Vanderbilt.

Bit of Hope Ranch is always looking for volunteers. Some to help with the horses, others for office work and fundraising. If you are interested in helping them out, call 704-862-0095 or visit http://bitofhoperanch.org.

