Gaston Co. Police: Shots fired into officer's home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Gaston County Police is investigating after shots were fired into the home of one of its officers Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an area outside of Cherryville in reference to multiple shots being fired into the residence of a Gaston County Police officer who was off-duty.

The residence was occupied by the officer's family at the time but there were no injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 704-866-3320.

