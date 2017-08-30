Gaston County fishermen missing along coast
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen from Gaston County who went missing off the North Carolina coast. Search crews said Steve Chaney and David Hambrick's last known location was at South Harbor Boat Ramp on Oak Island around 11:30 a.m. Sun
WCNC 5:18 PM. EDT August 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom loses 2 daughters in 1 week
-
CMPD officer arrested for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud
-
RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect
-
Warnings after video shows cats seizing due to flea and tick medication
-
Employee robbed making deposit for church
-
Photo shows truck taking up several parking spaces
-
Panovich: Harvey may impact the Carolinas over Labor Day weekend.
-
Rescuer Describes Finding 4-Year-Old on Boat
-
Joel Osteen discusses Harvey relief at Lakewood Church
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
More Stories
-
Donate now to help Hurricane Harvey flood victimsAug 27, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Charlotte nonprofit Samaritan's Feet sending 20K…Aug 30, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
-
Deputies Find Van Washed Away With 6 Family Members InsideAug 30, 2017, 4:44 p.m.