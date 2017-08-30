Gaston County fishermen missing along coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen from Gaston County who went missing off the North Carolina coast. Search crews said Steve Chaney and David Hambrick's last known location was at South Harbor Boat Ramp on Oak Island around 11:30 a.m. Sun

WCNC 5:18 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

