Gastonia's first brewery set to open soon

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A building once described as a red-brick monster is turning into a shopper's paradise as the first of many stores will be opening in Gastonia's historic Loray Mill.

The stores are part of a multi-million dollar revitalization of the former textile mill, which includes new apartments and an upscale athletic club.

Rhonda and Scott Riley's Au'gust Mercantile Market will officially open on Friday morning.

"It takes my breath away every time I walk in," Rhonda Riley said of the mill.

The redevelopment is helping to change Gastonia's reputation from an industrial town to a tourist, entertainment and craft beer destination.

Scott Cavendish is preparing to open Cavendish Brewing Company, the city's first-ever brewery, in March.

"There's a market. There's opportunity," Cavendish said. "The costs of land and buildings are inexpensive which makes it a good place to start businesses."

He said he's received calls from business owners interested in investing in the area surrounding his brewery.

Loray Mill will also be welcoming Growler's Pub, a craft-beer pub that's expected to open in coming months.

