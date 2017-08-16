Mold found in Gaston Co. school, officials say students will be safe

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Gaston County school administrators say students returning to Forestview High School will be safe after mold was discovered in one of the sections of the building earlier this week.

The mold was first discovered on classroom furniture in the building's "B-Wing," which contains about eight to 10 classrooms.

The school system believes the mold formed over the weekend after the building's air quality was tested last Thursday.

Administrators suspected the weekend's high humidity combined with the building's running air conditioning were the main causes of the problem.

Gaston County Schools' spokesman Todd Hagans said janitors began cleaning Tuesday with teachers continuing the effort on Wednesday using household cleaning products.

"We're doing everything we can to eliminate the problem we've experienced this week," Hagans said.

Whitney Campbell said she received an automated call from administrators informing her that her son's high school had mold.

"I think they're doing a good job by informing the parents first and foremost and letting us know that they're working on the issue," Campbell said. "I'm just kind of glad they found it before school start."

Hagans said crews will continue to monitor air quality while teachers will check for visible signs of mold leading up to the start of school on August 28.

