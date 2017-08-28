Murder and kidnapping suspect appears in court

Brian Carver. (Credit: Gaston County Jail)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A man accused of killing an elderly man, as well as kidnapping and robbing three others, faced his victims for the first time since his arrest.

Brian Carver appeared in Gaston County court Monday morning, as his alleged victims testified against him ahead of a likely trial.

Prosecutors requested the hearing out of concern for the victims and their health.

Ed Barnes was the first to testify, as prosecutors said Carver robbed and terrorized Barnes and his wife in their home.

Barnes said in court that Carver ordered him to wheel his disabled wife into a bathroom before kidnapping him.

"He said, 'If I hear any noise come out of the bathroom, I'll kill him,'" Barnes recalled Carver telling his wife.

He survived, but prosecutors said Barnes killed 90-year-old Ray Jackson and robbed another elderly man.

Despite their testimonies, the victims may have to testify again once the trial gets underway.

Carver remains in the Gaston County Jail under a $2.058 million bond.

© 2017 WCNC.COM