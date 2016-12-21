No bonuses for Gaston County workers

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gaston County employees will not receive Christmas bonuses this year after receiving them in the past.

Gaston County Manager Earl Mathers said full-time employees had gotten a $750 bonus while part-time workers had received a $300 bonus.

But this year, he said commissioners felt there were too many fiscal challenges.

"The issuance of school bonds," Mathers cited. "A public safety radio upgrade, which is going to be very costly as well."

County residents like Debra Hembry think employees should receive the bonuses.

"I think it's wrong," Hembry said. "I think if they worked hard and earned it, they should get it."

Debra Hembry lives in the county and says those bonuses help families during the holidays.

But Mathers said the city's close to receiving a compensation study that could lead to raises for some employees next fiscal year.

He said commissioners are hoping to do an across-the-board raise as well.

Copyright 2016 WCNC