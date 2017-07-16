Police say 2 Gastonia shootings may be connected

Photo: Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police is investigating a shooting that took place at a nightclub in Gastonia Sunday morning.

According to police, one person was shot and sustained a superficial wound.

Police say neither witnesses nor victim is cooperating with investigations and is asking for the public's assistance for leads and information.

Police told NBC Charlotte that Sunday morning's shooting may be related to another shooting that took place at a McDonald's in the 2100 block of Union Road. However, police say they are looking for additional information.

