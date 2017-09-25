Police officer finds encouragement rock on her patrol car

(Photo: Gastonia Police Department)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A Gastonia police officer received a nice pick-me-up Monday.

The officer found a rock painted in black, with a thick, horizontal blue stripe in the middle and a message that read, "We back you," outside her patrol car on Aberdeen Boulevard.

Gastonia Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook account thanking the anonymous donor.

"I had a case of the Mondays until finding this rock," Said Sgt. Laura Biggerstaff on Gastonia police's Facebook page. "I'll be keeping this rock on my desk as a cheerful reminder of finding it."

