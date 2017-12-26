Thief targets 4 Gaston Co. restaurants on Christmas

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police are investigating a string of restaurant burglaries that happened on Christmas.

Investigators said sometime between 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, a thief smashed through the windows of Brixx Pizza and Qdoba off Cox Road, and La Fuente and Acropolis Cafe in Franklin Square.

Police said the suspect stole $500 in cash and a register worth $4,000 while causing around $6,000 in damage.

According to a police report, officers recovered a bloody paper towel as evidence.

"I think it's terrible to steal from people on Christmas," Jamie Marr, a shopper, said. "It's a time when you should be giving."

"Not receiving," Daryle, her husband, added. "And he's receiving."

No arrests have been made yet, and anyone with information on the case can call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

