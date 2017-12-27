WCNC
Close

Woman wanted for first-degree murder after body found near Crowders Mountain

WCNC 11:28 AM. EST December 27, 2017

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who is wanted in connection with a body that was found near Crowders Mountain Friday afternoon.

Gaston County Police are searching for 27-year-old Doris Alvarado-Peraza, who is wanted for first-degree murder. Her last known address was in the 1400 block of Kentland Lane in Charlotte, according to police.

On December 22, Gaston County Police responded to a call on Sawbill Lane in Gastonia to investigate reports of a body found in the neighborhood. Officers located the body of 28-year-old Miguel Angel Valle Romero. Following investigations, police determined that Alvarado-Peraza was an acquaintance of Romero.

Anyone with information on the incident or Alvarado-Peraza is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories