Charlotte, NC -- If you’re the victim of a crime, you would expect the DA’s office to prosecute, especially if the suspect was caught red-handed on video, right?

Wrong! And the victim was so ticked off, he did what a lot of viewers do, he decided to “Get McGinty” to straighten this mess out!

The two-story home on East 9th Street in Charlotte could be in any Charlotte neighborhood. On a sunny summer day, the security camera at the home caught what it was designed to catch -- a thief taking something that didn’t belong to him. The man appears on the sidewalk, climbs the steps, grabs the boxes and then disappears as quickly as he appeared.

“We were finally glad we caught somebody on tape,” says homeowner Anthony Finale.

He tells NBC Charlotte’s Bill McGinty that this kind of thing happens a lot here -- three times, it has happened to him personally.

Neighbors are frustrated too. It’s why Anthony installed a front porch security system.

Police did see it and told Anthony they recognized the guy on the video as Anthony Jay, a man who has been arrested 18 times in the last three years for things like indecent exposure, felony possession of cocaine twice and larceny often. Jay has been accused of larceny so much so, he was charged with habitual larceny, and in 2015 was charged with being a habitual felon.

Something would be done, right? The phone soon rang, it was the Assistant District Attorney in charge of prosecuting the case.

The voice on the phone said the following to NBC Charlotte:

“…I wanted to let you know that the case against Mr. Jay, who we believe stole your packages, has been dismissed. We discussed it as a team and we believe with that video being the only evidence against him, we didn’t think it was enough to be able to identify him as the one who did it even though we’re pretty sure he is the one who did it.”

Anthony says of that voicemail, “why would anyone even buy security cameras if you could commit a crime on camera and that’s not going to do anything to get you prosecuted?”

NBC Charlotte began poking around in this story after Finale called us. We started calling people involved, some behind the scenes. While we never received a call back from those people, something miraculous happened in the weeks since that voicemail from the DA’s office.

“After I reached out to you -- fast forward six weeks later -- and I got an email from them yesterday saying they are going to move forward and prosecute him,” Finale said.

“You’re happy?” McGinty asks.

“Yes, I am,” Finale said.

NBC Charlotte emailed and then spoke with the Mecklenburg County DA’s office. A spokesperson said it was their intention all along to prosecute the case. And, because it’s a pending case, they said the DA’s office can’t talk about it.

Shortly before the story aired, the DA’s office sent NBC Charlotte this statement:

The prosecutor did initially tell the victim that, after a review of the case, a dismissal had been determined as the appropriate result. However, a follow-up conversation with the victim shortly thereafter led the prosecutor to revisit the case and consult with a supervisor and the detective. After these discussions, this office received additional information, and the decision was made to proceed with the prosecution. The case was prepared in late January to be sent to the grand jury, which ultimately indicted Mr. Jay on Feb. 6. The victim was notified following the indictment. The case has not been and never was dismissed. Prosecutors are constantly evaluating the available evidence in their cases to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prove a defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It is not at all unusual for prosecutors to reconsider an evaluation after consulting with a victim or detective. Having those conversations is a critical element of determining the manner in which this office should proceed to seek justice.

