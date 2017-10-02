Gov. Cooper orders flags to fly at half-staff at NC facilities

Photo submitted by City of Charlotte. (Photo: City of Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) joined President Donald Trump in ordering all flags at public facilities to fly at half-staff Monday, according to a press release from the state of North Carolina.

Cooper announced in the press release that all flags at state facilities will be lowered to half-staff until Friday's sunset.

“The shooting in Las Vegas is just horrific, senseless violence," Cooper said in a press release. "We are praying for the victims, their families and the first responders who answered the call.”

