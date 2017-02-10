Gov. McMaster Asks Trump for $5 Billion to Fix SC Roads

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is asking President Donald Trump for $5 billion to fix the state's damaged roads.

McMaster sent the letter to the president Monday.

McMaster told Mr. Trump that some roads are worn and inadequate, while others are dangerous. He said the state is positioned to have a renaissance of innovation and growth, but it needs better infrastructure to meet that potential.

"History shows that South Carolina has given much to the nation, and we intend to give more," he said. "But it is too much at this time to ask our people to bear this burden alone, heightening fears of increased gas taxes, dealy, missed opportunities, and decline.."

McMaster also wants $180 million to help the state deepen the port of Charleston.

McMaster Letter to President Donald Trump by WLTX on Scribd

(© 2017 WLTX)