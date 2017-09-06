Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency in NC ahead of Irma

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The state of emergency goes into effect 8 a.m. on Thursday. Not much is known on the hurricane's path, but Cooper said it's important to get ready.

.@NC_Governor Cooper: still 5 days or so away from feeling #irmaNC impacts; not too soon to get ready; much we do not know yet — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 6, 2017

Cooper said the hurricane could impact all areas of the Tar Heel State.

"Irma is a strong storm," Cooper said in Wednesday's briefing. "Wherever you live, you need to take this seriously and start preparing for impacts."

The North Carolina governor insisted that it's important to be ready and have an emergency kit prepared.

.@NC_Governor Cooper: we ask you to get ready, update emergency kit, stay informed on latest #ncwx updates, visit https://t.co/FaIznXaJLa — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 6, 2017

