Great Choice Dog Food Recalled, Could Have Metal

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Pet-Smart has issued a voluntary recall of its Great Choice Adult Dog Food sold nationwide.

They can with chicken and rice classic ground may be contaminated with metal and could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

The 13.2 ounce cans have a best buy date of August 2019. No other Great Choice products are impacted by this issue.

If you have the dog food return it to the store you bought it from for a full refund. For more information on the product recall, visit the FDA website.

