Sheriff's deputy buys ice cream for upset little girl

Courtesy: Thalia Garcia

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KYTX) - - A Gregg (Texas) County Sheriff's Deputy was caught red-handed - doing a good deed!

Thalia Garcia posted this to her timeline Wednesday, thanking Deputy Everett Lee Hurst for his kindness toward her young daughter at Wal-Mart after the girl accidentally dropped her ice cream.

She stated "There are good cops out there." We agree Thalia!

