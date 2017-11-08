(Photo: WCNC)

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- It wasn't supposed to be a tough sell, but sometimes trying to help is harder than you think.

"People turn me down all the time," said Elizabeth Jeffers. "But I can't stop. Some of our veterans are in real need."

Jeffers married into a gumball machine family and is now trying to get "as many as possible" into Charlotte area businesses. Fifteen percent of every quarter goes to The Fisher Veteran House, a charity that allows family to stay close by as their wounded warrior recovers from injuries.

"I really wanted to do something for our veterans. I come from a big family of veterans and I love them so much. This is a cause that is very dear to my heart," added Jeffers.

The owners of Madison's Coffee House, which is located on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail, were glad to help in the effort.

"We're well aware of the group so we are happy to help out," said John Lapatriello. "Absolutely. A win-win situation."

So far Jeffers has donated $1,071.50. To have one of the Fisher Veteran House gumball machines installed in your business just call 1 844-627-5194.

