Gun found in CMS teacher, military members' car in school parking lot

Christophe Fatton

CHARLOTTE – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg middle school teacher was arrested Friday after police say he had a gun on campus. Christophe Fatton, 26, appeared in court on bond Monday, where the court learned that he is also a member of the military.

Fatton walked into the courthouse with sunglasses on, eyes covered. However, at the same time, he revealed new information about why he says a gun was with him on school property on Friday. Off camera, Fatton told NBC Charlotte that he was on his way to National Guard training in Winston-Salem later that day. The North Carolina National Guard confirms he was a specialist at the base there, but did not release any details about his status.

RELATED: Police: Teacher arrested, gun found inside car in school parking lot

Last week, NBC Charlotte talked to a gun expert about the type of weapon.

"It's the same as what the military uses as far as caliber and design,” said previously.

Fatton was arrested on Friday, after police found the AR-556 in his vehicle at Sedgfield Middle School where he teaches. According to district policy, only handguns can be kept in the vehicle of a concealed handgun permit holder and must be in a closed container or compartment within the vehicle.

Police went to Fatton’s school to serve an arrest warrant for an incident the day before. The warrant states that Fatton’s estranged wife claimed he pulled up, pointed a gun at her, and threatened to kill her at the Iredell County Courthouse. The two had just left a mediation session. On Monday, Fatton denied the accusations but stated that they’ve had an ongoing custody dispute over their three-year-old son.

Parents at the school previously told NBC Charlotte that they can’t believe the accusations against him.

"Ok I have to digest this because I didn't know it was to that extent,” one parent previously stated.

"I’ve never seen him angry, never seen him upset, and even when he does get stressed out he's very calm cool and collected,” said another parent.

Fatton also appeared cool and collected walking into court despite facing a charge of possession of a firearm on educational property.

Fatton told NBC Charlotte that he didn’t realize he couldn’t bring that type of gun onto school property. At last check, his next court appearance had not yet been scheduled.

His next court date has not been scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2017 WCNC