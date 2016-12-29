NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Many of us blame “ID theft” on the large-scale data breaches we hear so much about these days.

But most crimes are not the work of nameless, faceless hackers, they are conducted by people with hands-on access to your personal information.

One woman became a victim but she was able to turn the tables on the suspects.

Ibe May said, “Why are you sending me a credit card with a limit of $35,000 when I haven’t applied for it?”

She said, “Something is going.”

Her suspicions were soon validated.

“I’m pulling into my house and sure enough and I see an SUV parked in front of my house and somebody from the driver’s from the passenger side leaning into my mailbox,” said May.

She called police but she couldn’t provide many details. But things changed when she saw the car again two days later.

“I let them go past me and I turn around and this time I got behind them and I got the license plate.”

It turns out, Carlos and Catherine Molina had been using May’s identity for months. They took out several credit cards and even submitted a change of address for her mail.

“It’s a very eerie feeling – it’s like having an evil twin you never knew you had,” explained May.

May not has a credit alert on all of her accounts. If anyone tries to start a new line of credit with her information, she is alerted.

“You have to become your own advocate. You have to go to the credit card companies, you have to go to the banks, you have to tell them, “this is not me.”

Experts say all consumers should get a free credit report, at least once a year. Also, make sure every account that is listed on the report is actually yours.

“If you do confirm that it is identity theft, contact your local police first. Once you contact the local police department, make sure that the credit reporting bureau knows that it was identity theft and contact your postal inspectors in order to file a complaint so that an investigation can be initiated and the documentation process begins,” said US Postal Inspector, Blanca Alvarez.

Identity theft it’s an assault that keeps happening and it happens to you continuously and it can go away for a few years and then come back.

In the end, Carlos and Catherine Molina were tripped-up by their own dogs.

Posing as one of their victims, they paid for a veterinarian appointment. But they used the “real names” of their Shih-Tzu’s, “Romeo” and “Julieta."

The Molina’s pled guilty and were ordered to pay almost $200,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2016 WCNC