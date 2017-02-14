Handshake teacher given MVP Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- You saw him here first, local CMS teach Barry White Jr. who begins each class with the personalized handshakes he has created with each one of his students. Now, he is being honored with an award for his devotion to his students.
Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg's Chief Kerr Putney surprised White with an MVP Award for going above and beyond to connect with his students.
Putney said he wanted to personally thank White for being an outstanding teacher and for the great work he does at Ashley Park Elementary School.
"He's really making a difference in the community," said Putney. "We wanted to come out and show him how much we appreciate it."
