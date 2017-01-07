WCNC
Hangar on fire at Statesville airport

Heavy flames were reportedly billowing from a hangar at the Statesville Airport.

WCNC 12:25 AM. EST January 08, 2017

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Heavy flames are reportedly billowing from a hangar at the Statesville Airport.

The Iredell Fire Marshal says multiple units are responding the Statesville Airport in the 200 block of Airport Road. 

Authorities say there are multiple planes inside the hangar that caught fire. 

It's not yet clear what caused the blaze.

We're working to learn more. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

