CABARRUS COUNTY, S.C. -- A student that attended Harrisburg Elementary School died Tuesday evening.

The Principal of Harrisburg Elementary School, Steven Puckett, sent a letter to the families of students at the school informing them of the news.

Puckett announced the death saying one of the school's beloved students had passed away.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Puckett said.

In the letter, Puckett revealed that a guidance counselor will be joining teachers at the school to share the news with their students Wednesday morning.

Information on the student's cause of death have not yet been released.

