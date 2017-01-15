Harrisburg fire displaces six residents

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Six Harrisburg residents are displaced after a fire ripped through a single story dwelling early Monday morning.

All Harrisburg Fire Units were dispatched to a house fire on the 9800 block of Starwood Drive around 3:10 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials said the single story dwelling was had heavy fire in the attic area.

The Fire Marshal was on scene around 3:52 a.m.

The family the home belonged to is being assisted by the Red Cross, Harrisburg Fire said.

Copyright 2016 WCNC