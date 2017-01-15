Harrisburg fire displaces six residents

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Six Harrisburg residents are displaced after a fire ripped through a single story dwelling early Monday morning.
All Harrisburg Fire Units were dispatched to a house fire on the 9800 block of Starwood Drive around 3:10 a.m. Monday.
Fire officials said the single story dwelling was had heavy fire in the attic area.
The Fire Marshal was on scene around 3:52 a.m.
The family the home belonged to is being assisted by the Red Cross, Harrisburg Fire said.
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs