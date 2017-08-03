Hatteras will reopen to tourists Friday at noon, will have power

OCRACOKE, N.C. - Beginning Friday at noon, tourists will be able to return to Hatteras Island following mandatory power restrictions.
The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative on Thursday estimated it would only take one to two more days to restore full power to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands in the Outer Banks.
"The restoration timeframe from this point forward is 1-2 days," the company said in a Facebook post. "CHEC is working with Dare County officials to coordinate the safe return of visitors as soon as possible."
Power went out when construction workers accidently cut a transmission line on the Bonner Bridge.
Visitors are encouraged to contact their accommodation providers to confirm their reservation and arrival plans.
No additional information about access to Ocracoke Island has been provided.
