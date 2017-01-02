Health Department keeping dogs out of local brewery taproom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If the idea of bringing a dog into a bar sounds strange, then you haven't been inside a Charlotte brewery lately. On a busy day inside NODA Brewing Company, you will find plenty.

"I would say a dozen, if not more," said Manager Caitlyn Higgins. "I mean I enjoy the dogs being in here because I get the enjoyment of seeing all the dogs every day."

However, Higgins says dogs are not allowed in the room where the beer is made. A food truck stays outside for anyone wanting to purchase food. Higgins says having dogs inside is a large reason for their success.

"Especially on cold, rainy days, I don't feel as many people would come in."

Now, Three Spirit Brewery on Old Pineville Road posted on Facebook that dogs will no longer be allowed inside the taproom by order of the Health Department. The same post goes on to say that dogs will still be allowed on the patio. Three Spirit Brewery apologized for their customers for the inconvenience.

"If you're allergic to dogs, then go to a different bar." said dog owner Melisa Rodites. "I don't see why it would be a problem."

Rodites enjoys bringing her dogs into brewery as a way to meet friends every week.

"It's socialization for the dogs, and people. They sit underneath the table and hang out."

While disappointed by the Health Department decision, Rodites says she will continue to bring her dogs everywhere she can.

Service Dogs will still be allowed inside Three Spirit Brewery Taproom.

Copyright 2016 WCNC